Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Beach Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Beach Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Beach Energy’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.