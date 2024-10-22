BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,943 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises 1.5% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $17,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,953,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,765,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.59. 378,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.08%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

