BHP Group (LON:BHP) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,164 ($28.10) and last traded at GBX 2,167 ($28.14). Approximately 1,170,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,375,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,187 ($28.40).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.21) to GBX 2,100 ($27.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.97) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.32) to GBX 2,650 ($34.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.13) to GBX 4,500 ($58.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.46) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,710 ($35.19).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,118.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,219.60. The firm has a market cap of £109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,821.01, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,495.80%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.