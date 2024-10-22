Bicara Therapeutics Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Bicara Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bicara Therapeutics had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $315,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Bicara Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BCAX stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,156,566. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bicara Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,461,524. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

