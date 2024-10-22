Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 3,330,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,327,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BILI. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.60 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Daiwa America downgraded Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BILI

Bilibili Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $1,421,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 119,747 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 761.2% during the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 429,760 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.