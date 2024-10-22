Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 3,330,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,327,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on BILI. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.60 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Daiwa America downgraded Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.
Bilibili Trading Up 1.3 %
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bilibili
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $1,421,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 119,747 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 761.2% during the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 429,760 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
