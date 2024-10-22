BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $893.10 million and approximately $23.77 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000848 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000941 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. More information can be found at https://bt.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

