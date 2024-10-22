Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 441.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.3% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Express by 86.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.47. 1,964,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,269. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The company has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

