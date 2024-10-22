BNB (BNB) Price Hits $593.72 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion and $1.74 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $593.72 or 0.00880278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,382 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
