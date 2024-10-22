BNB (BNB) Price Hits $593.72 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion and $1.74 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $593.72 or 0.00880278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,931,382 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,931,429.73293427. The last known price of BNB is 598.06658275 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2266 active market(s) with $1,876,431,034.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

