Boeing (BA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.85) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BA opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $172.28. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

