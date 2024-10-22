Boeing (BA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.85) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Boeing Stock Performance
BA opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $172.28. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.