Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $88.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.