Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Price Target at GBX 3,502.50

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.50 ($45.48).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, August 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 3,862.66 ($50.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,366 ($30.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,978.56 ($51.66). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,757.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,609.46. The company has a market capitalization of £35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,880.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

