Brokerages Set OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Target Price at $18.90

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group boosted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 target price on OceanFirst Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OCFC opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 437.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

