Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 147,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 473,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.41). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -308.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,214,000 after buying an additional 595,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2,229.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,377,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,805,000 after buying an additional 67,777 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,936,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,915,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,010,000 after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.