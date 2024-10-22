Brunner to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.90 (LON:BUT)

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Brunner Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BUT opened at GBX 1,406.02 ($18.26) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,386.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,349.43. The stock has a market cap of £600.23 million, a PE ratio of 584.71 and a beta of 0.67. Brunner has a 12 month low of GBX 964 ($12.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,460 ($18.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Brunner

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

