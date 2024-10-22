Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 21,646 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 26.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,282,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 188,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,352,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,218,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 211,961 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.73. 8,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,422. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.7%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

