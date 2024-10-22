Calton & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,715 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after buying an additional 2,999,300 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,107,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,263,000 after buying an additional 171,720 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,376,000 after buying an additional 466,565 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 6,591,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 473,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,061,289. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

