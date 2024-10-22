Calton & Associates Inc. Has $4.49 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VUG stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.11. 68,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,823. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

