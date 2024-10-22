Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,694 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 100,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,005,000. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 61,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS SMIN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.81. 130,278 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

