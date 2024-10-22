Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.50. 185,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,650. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

