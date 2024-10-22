Canopy Growth Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 46,018 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 171% compared to the average volume of 17,008 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,838,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,320. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $390.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.06). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 73.30% and a negative net margin of 240.19%. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.3% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 16.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

