Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cara Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,010.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics
About Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cara Therapeutics
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.