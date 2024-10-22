Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,010.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 120,660 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 3.54% of Cara Therapeutics worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company's stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

