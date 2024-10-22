Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Reaches $148.34 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $148.34 million and $3.50 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00253073 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,000,428,573 coins and its circulating supply is 12,392,722,810 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,997,811,470 with 12,390,228,044 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01272914 USD and is up 8.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $6,498,761.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.