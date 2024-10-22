Casper Price Tops $0.0108 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Casper has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $134.20 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.71 or 0.00252322 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,002,387,492 coins and its circulating supply is 12,394,590,159 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,000,428,573 with 12,392,722,810 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01197495 USD and is down -6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,407,064.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

