Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,862,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,582,000 after buying an additional 75,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,488,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,108,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,431,000 after buying an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,020,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,225,000 after buying an additional 119,326 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,381,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,162,000 after buying an additional 83,571 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.30. The firm has a market cap of $190.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $403.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

