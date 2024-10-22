Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ CELH traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,914,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,024. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.39. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

