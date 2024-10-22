CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get CGI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CGI

CGI Price Performance

CGI stock opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. CGI has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,603,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,109,000 after buying an additional 64,037 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,269,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,353,000 after acquiring an additional 79,303 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CGI by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,203,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,803,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 3,776.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,381,000 after purchasing an additional 681,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.