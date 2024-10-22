Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.4% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,122,772,000 after acquiring an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.55. The firm has a market cap of $275.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.