Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. 1,079,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

