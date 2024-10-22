Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Sells 50 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

GLD stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.71. 4,133,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,979,648. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $253.87.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

