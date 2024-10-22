Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $135.49 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $146.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average is $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.75.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

