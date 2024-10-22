Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Churchill Downs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $135.49 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $146.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average is $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
