Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 58.8% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,791,000 after purchasing an additional 284,814 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 539.3% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of C opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.