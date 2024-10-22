Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $4.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. UBS Group boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $163,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 81,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 367,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,181 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYH opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.55. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

