Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $4.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.73.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. UBS Group boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Community Health Systems
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems Price Performance
CYH opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.55. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Community Health Systems
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Trading Halts Explained
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.