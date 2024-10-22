Contrasting Mangoceuticals (MGRX) & Its Peers

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mangoceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $866,792.00 -$9.21 million -5.84 Mangoceuticals Competitors $2.39 billion $82.32 million 13.19

Analyst Ratings

Mangoceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals. Mangoceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mangoceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mangoceuticals Competitors 36 288 416 147 2.76

As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.80%. Given Mangoceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mangoceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Mangoceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals -1,053.93% -243.34% -200.73% Mangoceuticals Competitors -816.62% -48.14% -36.60%

Risk & Volatility

Mangoceuticals has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mangoceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 4.14, indicating that their average share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mangoceuticals competitors beat Mangoceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

