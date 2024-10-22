Contrasting United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ams-OSRAM and United Microelectronics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A $1.30 7.50 United Microelectronics $223.46 billion 0.09 $1.95 billion $0.70 11.09

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A United Microelectronics 23.90% 14.80% 9.41%

Dividends

ams-OSRAM pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. United Microelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. ams-OSRAM pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Microelectronics pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ams-OSRAM and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 0 0 0 0 N/A United Microelectronics 0 2 1 0 2.33

United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.70%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than ams-OSRAM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of ams-OSRAM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats ams-OSRAM on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

