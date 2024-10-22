Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,830,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $82,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,018,000 after buying an additional 2,404,649 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,673,000 after acquiring an additional 115,293 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,269,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,119,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 101,568 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Air Lease by 6.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,543,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,917,000 after purchasing an additional 98,755 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

NYSE:AL opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $667.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.93 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

