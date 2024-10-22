Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 883,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $26,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 442.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in ChampionX by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.37.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

