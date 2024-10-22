Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $17,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

OTIS stock opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.