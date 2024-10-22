Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $41.45 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $41,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Insperity by 205.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 264.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $119.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, William Blair downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

