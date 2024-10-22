Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 319,424 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,788,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 319,424 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $64,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69,837 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 377,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NYSE ST opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

