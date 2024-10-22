Critical Analysis: Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) versus Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Victrex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiwa Securities Group 9.07% 6.56% 0.35% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Victrex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daiwa Securities Group $8.85 billion 1.20 $838.75 million $0.58 11.64 Victrex $376.57 million 3.04 $75.71 million N/A N/A

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Daiwa Securities Group and Victrex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daiwa Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Victrex 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats Victrex on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc. for individual investors and unlisted companies. The Wholesale segment offers sales and trading services of equities and bonds, as well as of foreign exchange and derivative products primarily for institutional investors and corporations; and investment banking services, such as underwriting of securities, M&A advisory, etc. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; provides investment advisory services; and manages assets. The Investment segment invests in monetary claims, loans, private equities, and real estate properties, as well as energy, infrastructure, and resource sectors. The company also offers research and consulting, and information services, as well as engages in the office work activities. In addition, it is involved in the securities-related, investment advisory and agency, and investment management businesses, as well as lending and borrowing of real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

