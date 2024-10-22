Critical Analysis: Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) and Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HF Sinclair and Thai Oil Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 6 7 0 2.54 Thai Oil Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

HF Sinclair currently has a consensus price target of $55.82, indicating a potential upside of 27.11%. Given HF Sinclair’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Thai Oil Public.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $31.44 billion 0.27 $1.59 billion $8.08 5.44 Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A $17.35 0.86

This table compares HF Sinclair and Thai Oil Public”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Oil Public. Thai Oil Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Thai Oil Public pays an annual dividend of $16.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 111.7%. HF Sinclair pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Thai Oil Public pays out 96.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares HF Sinclair and Thai Oil Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 3.80% 11.85% 6.77% Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Thai Oil Public on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, the company supplies fuels to approximately 1,500 independent Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations. Further, it produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum sector. HF Sinclair Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments. The company produces gasoline, diesel/gas oil, jet fuel, kerosene, fuel oil, and liquefied petroleum gas; and petrochemical products, such as paraxylene, benzene, toluene, and mixed xylenes. It also produces and distributes lube base oil, bitumen/asphalt, and other by-products, as well as special products, such as treated distillate aromatics extract, and slack wax; and hydrocarbon and chemical solvents, and other chemicals. In addition, the company operates natural gas-fired combined-cycle co-generation power plants that generate and sell electricity, steam, and utilities to companies and industrial users, as well as invests in other power generating companies and related business. Further, it is involved in the production of ethanol; and manufacture and sale of linear alkyl benzene for use in the production of detergents and cleaning products; and provision of human resource management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

