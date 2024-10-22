CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.66 and a 200-day moving average of $308.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.72, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

