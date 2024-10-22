Crown LNG (CGBS) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 661 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Crown LNG to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown LNG and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.33 Crown LNG Competitors $557.52 million $44.25 million 74.96

Crown LNG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crown LNG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 115 685 933 19 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.58%. Given Crown LNG’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Crown LNG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -11.59% -45.10% 0.85%

Volatility & Risk

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crown LNG competitors beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Crown LNG

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

