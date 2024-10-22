CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 13,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lowered its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 640.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,054,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 321,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 35,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,593,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,370. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVE

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.