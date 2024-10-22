CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 5,500 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for approximately 0.7% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 81,947.0% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,223,000 after buying an additional 7,660,409 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in First Solar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after buying an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in First Solar by 2,429.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,350,000 after acquiring an additional 167,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,962,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.01. 2,907,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,395. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

