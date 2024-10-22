CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 2,274,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,542,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

CytoDyn Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $150.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.13.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

