DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 0.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $7,523,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $205,000. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 5.1% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.5 %

RTX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a one year low of $72.52 and a one year high of $128.70.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research boosted their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

