DeDora Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after buying an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $678,923,000 after purchasing an additional 221,718 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $495,145,000 after buying an additional 266,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $415,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 308,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,314,083. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

