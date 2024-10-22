Defender Capital LLC. Sells 149,566 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Defender Capital LLC. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 14.7% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $44,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,815 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,781,000 after acquiring an additional 904,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after acquiring an additional 802,973 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 736,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $33,129,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

