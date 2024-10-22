Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts Sells 40,000 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,107,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,495.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. 365,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,888. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.13.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $88,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

